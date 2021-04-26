Malco Cinema to reopen in Winchester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Malco Cinema in Winchester will reopen at the end of April.

The announcement came early Monday morning.

Like most theaters in the United States, Malco Cinema closed more than a year ago because of the pandemic.

The cinema will start showing movies again on April 30. Tickets to those showings go on sale tomorrow.

Regal’s movie theater in Lexington reopens May 7.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.