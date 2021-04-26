No. 15 LSU sweeps Sunday doubleheader vs. No. 14 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -No. 15 LSU won both games of Sunday’s doubleheader vs. No. 14 Kentucky to win the weekend series.

The Tigers won 10-7 and 10-4, dropping the Wildcats to 32-12, 7-11 in SEC play.

Kentucky returns to action April 30-May 2 for a three-game series in College Station vs. Texas A&M. All three games will stream live on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

