No masks required outside at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Masks will no longer be required while outside at Kings Island.

The amusement park announced the change for its 2021 season.

Masks will still be required indoors for guests 10 and older unless they’re actively eating or drinking.

Masks won’t be required outside unless it’s not possible to maintain social distancing, park officials said.

The face coverings are now just recommended for outdoor rides and required for indoor rides.

Great News! Masks no longer required for outdoor rides / areas @KingsIslandPR this summer ! No more temperature checks. The park tells us this. Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings only while indoors. No limitations to ride capacity for most rides. pic.twitter.com/3rFoHRyZeU — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) April 26, 2021

During the 2020 season, face coverings or masks were required, even on rides, unless visitors were eating or drinking.

More changes for the 2021 season include:

Reservations will only be required for visiting Soak City Water Park. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations for Soak City.

Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued at the front gate.

The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at the front gate and will not be conducted through the Kings Island mobile app.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity for most rides.

For more information on their upcoming season visit the park’s website.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.