Spectrum donates to Madison County food bank

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Spectrum donated $10,000 to a Madison County food bank.

God’s Outreach Food Bank in Madison County said the grant would help people in Madison and Estill County who were hit hard by this year’s flooding.

“When you hear the personal testimonies and how hunger has affected them and what they do to get here, you know it means a lot to people,” said Anthony Lowery, Director and President of God’s Outreach in Madison County.

The city of Irvine was hit especially hard by the floods.

Officials said the floods destroyed $80,000 worth of food at the food bank’s branch in Irvine.

People from Spectrum were joined by state representative Deanna Frazier and local officials to hand out food at God’s Outreach in Richmond.

Officials said they hope this kind of action can go some way to help put food on the tables of those affected.

“It’s a big day for us,” Lowery said. “It makes it possible to do what we do, and that’s just to annihilate hunger in our county.”

The $10,000 grant is part of Spectrum’s Employee Community Grants, which allows employees of the company to nominate nonprofits for grants.

