VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on summer camps, shots for non-residents, egg allergies

With mass vaccinations underway, what’s the latest health advice about summer camps?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for what camp should look like this year.

Vaccines are recommended for everyone who can get them. But that won’t apply to most campers since there is still no vaccine approved for kids under 16 years old.

That means mask wearing and social distancing are going to be necessary.

The CDC says masks should be worn by everyone at all times, except when eating and swimming. The agency also says campers should be separated into small groups which don’t interact, and keep six feet apart from each other at all times. Indoor activities and close contact outdoor sports are also being discouraged.

The CDC advises sleep-away camps to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for campers who are too young to have been vaccinated.

Can out-of-state persons get their vaccinations in Kentucky?

Yes. As of April 19, vaccination sites in Kentucky are not required to verify an individual’s Kentucky residency status to administer a COVID-19 vaccine.

During the initial vaccine rollout, the state tightened residency requirements after teachers from neighboring Indiana reportedly traveled to Louisville to receive vaccinations because their state didn’t prioritize educators for the initial phases.

Since then, vaccine supplies and the percentage of Kentuckians vaccinated increased dramatically.

If I cannot take a flu shot due to an egg allergy, can I receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are cell-based vaccines. Since they are not grown in eggs like some flu vaccines, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says you should be safe. However, if you have experienced an allergic reaction to any prior vaccine or injectable medication other than a rash, you should discuss it your health care provider first and receive the vaccine in a setting that is prepared for medical intervention (doctor’s office, etc.).

