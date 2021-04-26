Gov. Beshear makes changes to state’s mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear has made a change to the state’s executive mask order. He says starting Tuesday, the mask mandate is no longer in effect for Kentuckians that are outdoors with attendance less than 1,000 people. You do have to wear a mask if the attendance is above 1,000 people, and indoors at places like your workplace, grocery stores, etc.

Governor Beshear reported 213 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 441,166 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.15 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 32 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as well as seven additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,459.

As of Monday, 414 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 108 are in the ICU, and 47 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state needs 733,654 more people to get vaccinated to reach the 2.5 million goal needed in order to lift all restrictions.

