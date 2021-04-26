YMCA looking to hire camp counselors, lifeguards for the summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The YMCA is holding a Summer Job Fair.

Teens and young adults interested in working at the Y this summer as camp counselors or lifeguards are encouraged to attend a job fair at the YMCA’s program site at the University of Kentucky.

The job fair will be Wednesday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1530 Nicholasville Road in Lexington, KY 40507.

Summer camp counselors must be at least 18-years-old, and preferably have experience working with groups of children. Counselors must be able to lead groups of campers with enthusiasm, patience and respect.

Camp working hours vary in eight-hour shifts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at various sites across Lexington and Frankfort. Most activities occur outdoors.

The Y is also currently hiring lifeguards.

Hours vary in four-hour shifts during operating hours, with flexibility seven days a week.

Applicants for lifeguard positions must be at least 16-years-old and have current and valid Lifeguard Certification, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer training.

An additional benefit is a free all-access YMCA of Central Kentucky membership for employees.

Apply early online at ymcacky.org/careers to save time, or at the job fair where the YCMA will be doing face-to-face interviews and answering questions about open positions. Mask or face covering must be worn and CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

