3 grade school students hit by trailer wheel; one flown to hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three grade school students were injured Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that broke off a trailer being hauled on state Route 3, Lawrence County Schools said.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. at Fallsburg Elementary.

School officials posted on social media that two classes of students were on their way back from having math class outside when the wheel broke off. It crossed two lanes of the roadway, a ditch and a ridge by the school’s sidewalk. Then, the wheel hit the school building and ricocheted, hitting the three students.

One was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital for his injuries. First responders report that he was responsive and talking as he was being transported.

According to school officials, the trailer was being hauled north when the accident happened.

