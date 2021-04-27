Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking our next storm threats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Spring surge is in full swing as temperatures stay well above average before storms move in over the next few days.

Dry and clear skies will be with us for this evening and tonight. After reaching the 80s today, we’ll also keep mild conditions around for tonight as we slowly fall through the 70s and only end up into the 60s during the overnight. Winds will stay moderate to breezy throughout the night as well.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-60s for a moderate feel. Gusty winds will be back with us again for another day, with sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts of 20+mph likely. While the first part of the day will stay dry, by noon-time and then as we continue through the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase across our region. The main threat will remain in central, northern, and eastern Kentucky, but a few storms will creep south as well. We do have a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe storms on Wednesday along the I-64 corridor and areas to the north. Highs are executed to reach near 80 degrees again.

Storms will continue into Thursday with a low-end severe threat along the I-64 corridor again. Still, by Friday, most of the showers will be moving out throughout the morning hours, leading to better conditions. Highs will fall into the 70s on Thursday and then 60s on Friday, but it will still be a very mild feel. Dry conditions persist through the weekend and into the start of next week, which should bode well for the Kentucky Derby.

