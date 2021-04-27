Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Masks will no longer be required while outside at Kings Island. The amusement park announced...
No masks required outside at Kings Island

Latest News

Rental cars are scarce. Hawaii U-Haul executives say it's the busiest they've been in years.
Visitors to Hawaii are driving U-Hauls instead of rental cars
FILE - In this Sunday, April 25, 2021 photograph, the blue oval logo of the Ford Motor Company...
Ford to develop, produce its own electric vehicle batteries
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
In fight against virus, Biden looks for path back to normal