Black ex-officer sues Lexington Police Department over firing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky officer who was fired from the Lexington Police Department is alleging in a lawsuit that a culture of racial discrimination plagues the department.

Jervis Middleton says that contributed to his dismissal. Middleton, who is Black, was fired in February after being accused of providing information to racial injustice protesters in Lexington.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Lexington. Middleton filed a different lawsuit in March appealing his firing. Lexington Police says it has a policy of not commenting on pending lawsuits.

Middleton says he was repeatedly referred to as the “token” officer and pet of the police chief.

