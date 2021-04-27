Advertisement

Black ex-officer sues Lexington Police Department over firing

Jervis Middleton (Photo: Lexington Police Department)
Jervis Middleton (Photo: Lexington Police Department)(WKYT)
By Associated Press and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky officer who was fired from the Lexington Police Department is alleging in a lawsuit that a culture of racial discrimination plagues the department.

Jervis Middleton says that contributed to his dismissal. Middleton, who is Black, was fired in February after being accused of providing information to racial injustice protesters in Lexington.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Lexington. Middleton filed a different lawsuit in March appealing his firing. Lexington Police says it has a policy of not commenting on pending lawsuits.

Middleton says he was repeatedly referred to as the “token” officer and pet of the police chief.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Smith is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Woman accused of hitting man with her car after argument

Latest News

Temperatures will surge to early summer-like levels until the rain comes.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will come in around 80 or higher
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of warm ones are on the way
Louisville milliners, hat shops tackle Derby week.
Louisville milliners, hat shops tackle Derby week
Over the weekend, a video of traffic at a new roundabout in Rowan County went viral. It’s been...
Drivers react to changes as construction of new roundabout in Rowan Co. completes