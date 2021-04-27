COVID-19 vaccines being given at FCPS high schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccinations are being given Tuesday at all six FCPS high schools.

This is through a partnership between Fayette County Public Schools, the City of Lexington, and Wild Health.

Officials from Wild Health will be administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 16 and up.

The shots are open to students, their families, and staff members. At this point, more than 750 people have already signed up to receive a shot. People can sign up online.

Students attending special programs can also sign up to get vaccinated and will be given an excused absence.

School officials say that transportation to the sites can also be arranged if you may not be able to get yourself there. District officials say those without transportation can get a free ride from Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass.

The second shot will be administered at these schools on May 18.

This is just a one-day clinic but school officials say the way it’s timed out, students will have both shots before the summer break.

Questions about the registration process should contact the Wild Health Help Desk at 859-217-4679.

