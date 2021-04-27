Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the department is investigating after a man was found dead in a pond.
Deputies responded after a man was found dead in a pond off of Blakely Road Monday morning.
No word yet on the identity of the man.
We will update this story when more details are released.
