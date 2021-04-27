Firefighters on scene of two-alarm fire at Lexington hotel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Lexington hotel.

It’s at the Hampton Inn in the 3000 block of Lakecrest Circle, near Harrodsburg Road.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas tells us it’s an active scene and has been upgraded to a second alarm.

Saas says it’s still an active scene, but the fire is mostly under control.

Two firefighters are hurt with non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. One firefighter was inside fighting the fire when he got hurt.

People were inside when the fire started, but they were all evacuated and there were no civilian injuries that they know of.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

