Gail Goestenkors named Kentucky women’s basketball assistant coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hall of Famer Gail Goestenkors, who has 20 years of power-five head coach experience, has joined Kyra Elzy’s staff at Kentucky as an assistant coach.

The 2015 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee has been a head coach at Duke and Texas and has WNBA assistant coaching stops with the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever,

“Our program is excited to announce Gail Goestenkors as an assistant coach and welcome her to Big Blue Nation,” said Elzy. “Gail will bring a winning pedigree to Lexington as a proven coach collegiately, professionally and on the international stage with USA Basketball. I love Gail’s passion for the game of basketball. When you combine that with her desire and track record of developing players, I know she is going to be a dynamic addition to our staff. Our staff is eager to continue offseason workouts and make BBN proud when we hit the floor this fall.”

Throughout her career, Goestenkors is a seven-time Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year, 2003 (Naismith and WBCA) and 2007 (Associated Press) National Coach of the Year, advanced to 19 NCAA Tournaments with four Final Fours and two NCAA runner-up finishes, and won four gold medals with USA Basketball, including golds as an assistant coach in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

“I am very excited to join the Kentucky women’s basketball family and cannot wait to experience Big Blue Nation firsthand this fall,” Goestenkors said. “This program has had so much success over the last decade and I am looking forward to continuing that success. Coach Elzy has a clear vision where she wants to take this program and I feel that same energy from the players and staff. I am thankful Coach Elzy has made me part of the Wildcat Family and cannot wait to get on the court and get to work.”

Goestenkors comes to Kentucky after one season as the associate head coach at Central Michigan last season, helping the Chippewas to 18-9 record, Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship and first-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

