Gov. Beshear reports 716 new COVID-19 cases; 3.17% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 716 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 441,880 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.17 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 155 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as seven additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,476.

As of Tuesday, 397 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 103 are in the ICU, and 41 are on ventilators.

The governor says 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Every day, we get a step closer to reaching the 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and ending this pandemic once and for all,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are now more options than ever for you to sign up for your shot of hope. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year.”

