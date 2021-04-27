Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of warm ones are on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect temperatures to climb even higher than what we had around here yesterday.

Lexington reached a high of 72 degrees. That is only around 3 degrees above normal. Basically, it was normal for this part of April. Our afternoon and evening readings will run up to around the low 80s. This is awesome!

I think that we could get a little warmer in some locations on Wednesday. The next system will be getting so close that highs could reach the mid-80s for some of us. That is what I call a very warm April day for folks across Kentucky. Highs like that are normally experienced in June.

A strong front will pass through our skies and spark showers & thunderstorms. Depending on the exact location, somebody could really get hit hard with some heavier rainfall. We are still evaluating the exact placement of the heaviest bands. It will also lead us to another shot of normal temperatures.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.