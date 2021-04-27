Advertisement

Kentucky American Water trying to put a stop to hydrant tampering in Lexington area

Kentucky American Water is asking people to be on the lookout for anyone tampering with fire...
Kentucky American Water is asking people to be on the lookout for anyone tampering with fire hydrants around Fayette County.(KKCO/KJCT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky American Water is asking people to be on the lookout for anyone tampering with fire hydrants around Fayette County.

According to Kentucky American Water officials, five fire hydrants in various parts of the county have been found open and running water since February.

“Well-functioning fire hydrants are important parts of the water distribution system and critical for fighting fires,” said Dave Farrar, Kentucky American Water’s vice president of operations. “Unauthorized persons opening fire hydrants risk damaging the fire hydrant, the underground water main it’s connected to as well as nearby properties, since the rushing water could cause flooding and other damage if not managed properly. Only Kentucky American Water personnel and official Lexington-Fayette County firefighters are permitted to open Kentucky American Water fire hydrants in Fayette County. Opening a fire hydrant without permission results in water being used from the water system but not accounted for, and is considered theft. Those who do so will be prosecuted.”

Fire hydrants owned and operated by Kentucky American Water include small, round “sleeves” on their caps with language that helps discourage tampering and unauthorized usage.

Kentucky American Water personnel open hydrants from time to time as a regular part of operations, such as during the company’s annual water system “flushing” program that begins this month.

If someone sees suspected unauthorized use of a fire hydrant or observes a fire hydrant left open with water running from it without a firefighter or Kentucky American Water personnel present, people are encouraged to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 to report it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Masks will no longer be required while outside at Kings Island. The amusement park announced...
No masks required outside at Kings Island

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout Wednesday with a low-end severe threat.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking our next storm threats
Keeneland is back in action on Derby Day! The annual event was canceled last year due to the...
Keeneland back in action for Derby Day this year
The housing market in Lexington is recovering from the pandemic. In fact, officials say sales...
Lexington area sees more home sales, higher prices in March
The 147th Kentucky Derby will run at Churchill Downs on May 1.
Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 147