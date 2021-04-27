Lexington healthcare worker receives surprise DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who started as a candy striper is ending her career with a special recognition.

“We cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award than our very own Karen Hill,” said DAISY Program Coordinator Lindsay Bowles.

COO and Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Karen Hill received the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, and is a nonprofit created by the Barnes family who lost their son to illness, but wanted to reward nurses like the ones they had.

“It is honored by patients or their families who have a nurse that makes a difference and is perceived as an extraordinary nurse,” Dr. Hill said.

Today, the roles were reversed. Dr. Hill’s colleagues thanked her for 37 years at the hospital.

“Everyone wants to accomplish more because she led all of us, but she was a team leader and she knew that it took a team and she knew that it took the people behind her as well to make us so great,” Bowles said.

Her career started with volunteering, and is ending with her at the top.

“My career has been an amazing journey, but it’s been a journey. I love patient care and I loved all my roles as a nurse and this is something that I’m so proud of,” Dr. Hill said.

From an eager candy striper to a hardworking RN, researcher and published author.

“She’s all of those things that I think she went into nursing for and she’s still that today,” Bowles said.

Dr. Hill will be retiring this summer.

