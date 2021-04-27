Advertisement

Lexington healthcare worker receives surprise DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Karen Hill, the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington, was honored for her...
Dr. Karen Hill, the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington, was honored for her devotion to nursing. Her colleagues call her a mentor and positive person with a real compassion for others.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who started as a candy striper is ending her career with a special recognition.

“We cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award than our very own Karen Hill,” said DAISY Program Coordinator Lindsay Bowles.

COO and Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Karen Hill received the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, and is a nonprofit created by the Barnes family who lost their son to illness, but wanted to reward nurses like the ones they had.

“It is honored by patients or their families who have a nurse that makes a difference and is perceived as an extraordinary nurse,” Dr. Hill said.

Today, the roles were reversed. Dr. Hill’s colleagues thanked her for 37 years at the hospital.

“Everyone wants to accomplish more because she led all of us, but she was a team leader and she knew that it took a team and she knew that it took the people behind her as well to make us so great,” Bowles said.

Her career started with volunteering, and is ending with her at the top.

“My career has been an amazing journey, but it’s been a journey. I love patient care and I loved all my roles as a nurse and this is something that I’m so proud of,” Dr. Hill said.

From an eager candy striper to a hardworking RN, researcher and published author.

“She’s all of those things that I think she went into nursing for and she’s still that today,” Bowles said.

Dr. Hill will be retiring this summer.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Over the weekend, a video of traffic at a new roundabout in Rowan County went viral. It’s been...
Drivers react to changes as construction of new roundabout in Rowan Co. completes

Latest News

As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on ‘mask or no mask,’ laminating your vax card
“We're gonna announce some different incentives here over the next couple weeks to try to get...
Vaccine incentives on the way to Kentucky as rollout slows
The fire happened Tuesday afternoon at the Hampton Inn in the 3000 block of Lakecrest Circle,...
Firefighters on scene of two-alarm fire at Lexington hotel
Counties like Breathitt, Estill, Lee and more are now able to get federal funding for things...
Some Madison Co. flood victims feeling left out of federal disaster funding