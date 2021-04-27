Advertisement

Lexington physician suggests giving vaccines in doctors’ offices

By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Beshear has the goal of getting 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated in order to remove COVID-19 restrictions. He hoped we would meet that goal in just a few weeks, but we aren’t on track. We’re still almost 800,000 people short.

Many people are hesitant to get the shot, but one Lexington physician says if people were able to get it in their doctor’s office, it could help with the process.

We knew at some point availability would outpace demand, but health experts didn’t think the state would be there already.

“It hasn’t gone exactly as I would’ve expected. That way with supply and demand. I think our state should get some credit for that. Part of the reason is that supply was so good so quickly,” Dr. Cady Brown said.

As some vaccine clinics are cutting hours, one of the next moves will be letting physicians offer the vaccine.Dr. Brown said they aren’t sure yet if they’ll carry it in their practice.

“We are in the application process right now. Early on we thought we certainly would. We are in a really unique scenario where a lot of our patients are vaccinated. So we are trying to decide if that will be the best use of the vaccines to come to our office or not,” Dr. Brown said.

She says the biggest concern from patients seemed to be the unknown long term effects of a new vaccine.

“So for me the most important part of this conversation is making, helping the patient to feel that I am giving them information so they can make a choice. And not feel pressured,” Dr. Brown said.

She said those conversations can give people a more full understanding of the risks of a COVID-19 infection versus the potential risk or the lack of one with the vaccination.

“I think that we need to think of ourselves and our individual health priorities,” Dr. Brown said. “I think we also need to think about the well-being of our community.”

Dr. Brown said offices were more likely to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it doesn’t have to be kept as cold as the other vaccines on the market.

