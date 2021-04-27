Advertisement

Lineup announced for Railbird Festival 2021

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know who will be playing at this year’s Railbird Festival.

The Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket will headline the two-day event.

Railbird Festival set to return to Keeneland in 2021; date pushed back one week

Other acts include Jason Isbell, Leon Bridges, and Billy Strings:

The Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket will headline the two-day event.
The Dave Matthews Band and My Morning Jacket will headline the two-day event.(www.railbirdfest.com)

This will be just the second year for the festival at Keeneland.

It was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

More than 30,000 people attended back in 2019.

This year’s festival is set for August 28th and 29th.

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Masks will no longer be required while outside at Kings Island. The amusement park announced...
No masks required outside at Kings Island

Latest News

The fire broke out in a communications truck around 5 Monday evening, but the SRT chief says...
Special Response Team loses three vehicles in Somerset fire
These clinics will open to students, their families, and district employees.
COVID-19 vaccines being given at FCPS high schools
75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Temperatures will surge to early summer-like levels until the rain comes.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast