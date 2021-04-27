Advertisement

Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 147

By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The post positions for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby are set.

The field of 20 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday.

The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:

  1. Known Agenda (6-1)
  2. Like the King (50-1)
  3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)
  4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)
  5. Sainthood (50-1)
  6. O Besos (20-1)
  7. Mandaloun (15-1)
  8. Medina Spirit (15-1)
  9. Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)
  10. Midnight Bourbon (20-1)
  11. Dynamic One (20-1)
  12. Helium (50-1)
  13. Hidden Stash (50-1)
  14. Essential Quality (2-1)
  15. Rock Your World (5-1)
  16. King Fury (20-1)
  17. Highly Motivated (10-1)
  18. Super Stock (30-1)
  19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)
  20. Bourbonic (30-1)

The Derby race is slated to run at 6:57 p.m. on May 1.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Masks will no longer be required while outside at Kings Island. The amusement park announced...
No masks required outside at Kings Island

Latest News

Cord McLerran Catch
In his first Braves baseball game, a Tennessee teen has a story to last a lifetime
Walt Wells receives contract extension.
Walt Wells receives one-year contract extension at EKU
MAC WHITAKER
Whitaker becomes state’s winningest HS baseball coach with 1,145th career victory
Gail Goestenkors Named Kentucky WBB Assistant Coach
Gail Goestenkors named Kentucky women’s basketball assistant coach