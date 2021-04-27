Advertisement

Prestonsburg outdoor concert will not require face masks following the state’s mask mandate changes

The new mask mandate will take effect Tuesday, April 26.
The new mask mandate will take effect Tuesday, April 26.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was July 2020 when Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring face masks in public, an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It worked, it has significantly decreased our cases, it has decreased our deaths,” Gov. Beshear said.

About nine months later, the governor is slightly relaxing that mandate and no longer requiring masks at outdoor events with one thousand people or less.

“This mandate can be a game changer for us for the next couple of months,” Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said.

Starting with Prestonsburg’s Kinfolk Reunion event coming up the weekend of May 1.

An outdoor concert featuring Sundy Best had already switched from a drive-in to a socially distanced seating event, now the city is taking it another step toward normal and not requiring face masks.

“We were figuring maybe 800 people, so we don’t see any problem whatsoever with us being able to social distance and be mask free and have a great time at this concert coming up,” Mayor Stapleton said. “It’s our first public show in forever.”

The mask mandate remains in effect for outdoor events with more than one thousand people as well as anywhere indoors.

“So, you’ll still need to wear one at work, you’ll still need to wear one at the grocery store, you’ll still need to wear one at the drug store,” Gov. Beshear said.

But, it’s at least a glimpse of normalcy.

“It will be a feeling of freedom I’m sure,” Mayor Stapleton said.

The governor said masks are still recommended at those outdoor events for anyone who is not already vaccinated.

