Relaxing of Kentucky’s mask mandate has many business owners hopeful

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear lifting a mask mandate on some outdoor events has many business owners hopeful again.

The governor’s announcement is good news for places like Queenslake Farm in Scott County where business thrives on the ability to hold weddings, fundraisers and outdoor events.

Queenslake Farm owners say they’re ready and excited to, safely, welcome back guests for larger scale events after Governor Beshear’s announcement to ease restrictions on masks. Now, if you’re at an outdoor event with 1,000 people or less, you do not have to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/cJrc53JRFt — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) April 27, 2021

If you’re at an outside event or venue with 1,000 people or less, you no longer have to wear a mask. Co-owner of Queenslake Farm John Chmela says events are their whole business.

Chmela says they were able to get by during the pandemic thanks to their savings but many business owners in the same field weren’t so lucky.

He says he understands why they needed to stop hosting large-scale events until the number of positive cases went down and more people became vaccinated.

However, Chmela is hopeful with this news, more people will feel comfortable holding events again.

“This is going to help our horse shows, help our clinics, help our horseback riding, help our trail rides,” Chmela said. “We invite at-risk veterans to come and fish for three-day fishing retreats. They’re going to start coming back out. We have the Boy Scouts that come out to do their camping. We have a lot of outdoor events.”

Chmela says they’re even hosting a barbecue for the community this Friday to celebrate the announcement and welcome back larger events.

