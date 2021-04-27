Advertisement

Relaxing of Kentucky’s mask mandate has many business owners hopeful

By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear lifting a mask mandate on some outdoor events has many business owners hopeful again.

The governor’s announcement is good news for places like Queenslake Farm in Scott County where business thrives on the ability to hold weddings, fundraisers and outdoor events.

If you’re at an outside event or venue with 1,000 people or less, you no longer have to wear a mask. Co-owner of Queenslake Farm John Chmela says events are their whole business.

Chmela says they were able to get by during the pandemic thanks to their savings but many business owners in the same field weren’t so lucky.

He says he understands why they needed to stop hosting large-scale events until the number of positive cases went down and more people became vaccinated.

However, Chmela is hopeful with this news, more people will feel comfortable holding events again.

“This is going to help our horse shows, help our clinics, help our horseback riding, help our trail rides,” Chmela said. “We invite at-risk veterans to come and fish for three-day fishing retreats. They’re going to start coming back out. We have the Boy Scouts that come out to do their camping. We have a lot of outdoor events.”

Chmela says they’re even hosting a barbecue for the community this Friday to celebrate the announcement and welcome back larger events.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Masks will no longer be required while outside at Kings Island. The amusement park announced...
No masks required outside at Kings Island

Latest News

The 147th Kentucky Derby will run at Churchill Downs on May 1.
Post positions, morning line odds set for Kentucky Derby 147
The fire broke out in a communications truck around 5 Monday evening, but the SRT chief says...
Special Response Team loses three vehicles in Somerset fire
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Lineup announced for Railbird Festival 2021
These clinics will open to students, their families, and district employees.
COVID-19 vaccines being given at FCPS high schools