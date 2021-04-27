Salute to Seniors: Kennedy Hudson from Barbourville Independent

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - With graduations on the horizon, WKYT is honoring students who’ve managed to make the most of a difficult year.

In Knox County, one young lady from Barbourville Independent is the embodiment of the term ‘best all-around.

Finding a resume as impressive as Kennedy Hudson’s is a tall order.

“I’m on the academic team, science olympiad, OHANA, I’m a first priority leader, Beta club, about everything they offer,” Kennedy said.

On top of all that, Kennedy is also a cheerleader, a swimmer and the current front runner for valedictorian.

“I’ve always been on top of my stuff and really particular about my schoolwork,” Kennedy said. “During virtual learning, it was all about dedication and understanding that just because I’m at home I’m still technically in school and it was still just as important as before.”

Kennedy’s drive and work ethic will serve her well as she enters college in the fall. She’s already been accepted to Morehead State University where she plans to study biomedical science.

Her mother, a nurse, inspired her to pursue a career in the healthcare field...

“But I think the pandemic really sealed the deal for me. It’s just such an important job and one that should be highlighted,” Kennedy said.

