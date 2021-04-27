Some Madison Co. flood victims feeling left out of federal disaster funding

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden granted a major disaster declaration for parts of the commonwealth that were devastated by historic flooding. Counties like Breathitt, Estill, Lee and more are now able to get federal funding for things like home repairs and temporary housing, but people still recovering in Madison County feel like they’re on their own.

“Everything got destroyed, about three feet of water,” flood victim Johnny Williams said.

“It just kept raining and it kept rising so once we got pictures that all we could see is the roof, it was just devastating,” flood victim Carla Bray said.

We’ve heard countless stories like these from Kentuckians who lost everything during the flooding in early March. Now, nearly two months later, some people are still out of their homes.

“We’ve insulated and putting up metal for our walls, just making it livable, we’re staying in an RV right now,” Bray said.

While the president’s major disaster declaration offers hope for some Kentucky counties, Madison County didn’t make the cut. Deputy Judge Executive Colleen Chaney says the county didn’t have the widespread damage to make them eligible for that federal aid. So it’s up to the Madison County Emergency Management Department to connect homeowners with FEMA for any possible help.

Flood victims in Madison County say it’s frustrating knowing that the only thing keeping them from significant financial help is a county line.

“It would help us pay for appliances, personal items, just you know, because we’re going to deplete our savings and then we’re stuck,” Bray said.

Flood victims in Madison County can call the emergency management department for help connecting to FEMA.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.