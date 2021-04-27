Advertisement

Special Response Team loses three vehicles in Somerset fire

The fire broke out in a communications truck around 5 Monday evening, but the SRT chief says...
The fire broke out in a communications truck around 5 Monday evening, but the SRT chief says this could have been a whole lot worst had it not been for the quick work of the Somerset Fire Department.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A special response team that serves a large portion of southern Kentucky is dealing with a major loss.

Fire heavily damaged vehicles of the Special Response Team, or SRT, that’s based in Somerset.

The team serves 12 counties responding to accidents, chemical spills, and is even prepared for major terrorist events and weapons of mass destruction.

The fire broke out in a communications truck around 5 Monday evening, but the SRT chief says this could have been a whole lot worst had it not been for the quick work of the Somerset Fire Department.

However, there’s still a lot of damage, with at least three trucks a total loss.

We’re told the fire may have been caused by equipment that was charging in the communications truck, as it has to be ready to use at a moment’s notice.

Despite all the damage, the SRT is still operational. They say other agencies are pitching in to help.

“You know, we can operate, thank God the instrumentations we use to do chemical, bio, is still OK,” said Chief Doug Baker. “We lost no actual instrumentation. So, as far as a team, we are functional.”

There is extensive smoke damage throughout the building but they believe can be salvaged. It’s not clear the monetary loss yet, but just the equipment in one truck was worth $100,000.

The chief says it may take at several months to replace some of the equipment lost.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Masks will no longer be required while outside at Kings Island. The amusement park announced...
No masks required outside at Kings Island

Latest News

Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Lineup announced for Railbird Festival 2021
These clinics will open to students, their families, and district employees.
COVID-19 vaccines being given at FCPS high schools
75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Temperatures will surge to early summer-like levels until the rain comes.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast