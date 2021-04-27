Special Response Team loses three vehicles in Somerset fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A special response team that serves a large portion of southern Kentucky is dealing with a major loss.

Fire heavily damaged vehicles of the Special Response Team, or SRT, that’s based in Somerset.

The team serves 12 counties responding to accidents, chemical spills, and is even prepared for major terrorist events and weapons of mass destruction.

The fire broke out in a communications truck around 5 Monday evening, but the SRT chief says this could have been a whole lot worst had it not been for the quick work of the Somerset Fire Department.

However, there’s still a lot of damage, with at least three trucks a total loss.

Special Response Team based in Somerset facing major loss after fire. More at noon @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/aJIcDwuup9 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 27, 2021

We’re told the fire may have been caused by equipment that was charging in the communications truck, as it has to be ready to use at a moment’s notice.

Despite all the damage, the SRT is still operational. They say other agencies are pitching in to help.

“You know, we can operate, thank God the instrumentations we use to do chemical, bio, is still OK,” said Chief Doug Baker. “We lost no actual instrumentation. So, as far as a team, we are functional.”

There is extensive smoke damage throughout the building but they believe can be salvaged. It’s not clear the monetary loss yet, but just the equipment in one truck was worth $100,000.

The chief says it may take at several months to replace some of the equipment lost.

