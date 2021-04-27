T.J. Collett named National and SEC Co-Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky slugger T.J. Collett has been named the SEC and National Co-Player of the Week.

It is the third time Collett has won the SEC’s weekly award during his Kentucky career, including once in each of the past three seasons. He also has been named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week three times, including in 2018 and 2020.

Collett had four homers this weekend in Kentucky’s series win against Alabama, including three in Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader. The first baseman hit homers in three consecutive at-bats in the 11-0 win.

For the week, Collett batted .333 with five runs, seven RBI, four home runs and an OPS of 1.486. He drove in a career-high five RBI vs. Alabama on Sunday as the Cats slammed seven home runs in the second game, tying for the most in a game since the 2005 season.

Collett’s three homers on Sunday saw him rocket up UK’s career home run list into a tie for second place with AJ Reed, the 2014 Golden Spikes Award winner and fellow Terre Haute, Indiana native. Collett now has 40 career blasts and also entered the school’s top 10 list for career RBI with 142.

For the season, Collett ranks second in the SEC in home runs, third in RBI and sixth in batting average in all games. In SEC-only contests he leads the conference in RBI, is second in slugging percentage and third in home runs. His 14 multi-RBI games is tied with Auburn’s Tyler Miller for the most in the league.

Kentucky hosts EKU Tuesday night.

