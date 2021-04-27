Advertisement

Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are...
The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas stations might be running out of gas this summer.

It has nothing to do with a crude oil shortage, but instead a shortage of truck drivers.

Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver’s license. There are also weeks of training after being hired.

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.

At this point in 2019, only 10% of trucks were sitting idle for that reason.

Many drivers left the business a year ago when gasoline demand plummeted because of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Also, many driver schools closed early during the pandemic and haven’t caught up with demand.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Companies and businesses in southern Kentucky are desperate to hire people. At least three...
Some southern Ky. businesses struggling to hire workers
Shepard’s family says severe side effects started about a week after the shot.
‘There needs to be a warning’: Powell Co. woman reports time in hospital after receiving J & J vaccine
Over the weekend, a video of traffic at a new roundabout in Rowan County went viral. It’s been...
Drivers react to changes as construction of new roundabout in Rowan Co. completes

Latest News

Dr. Karen Hill, the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington, was honored for her...
Lexington healthcare worker receives surprise DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award
A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral
The CDC director and President Joe Biden said Tuesday that people who are fully vaccinated can...
CDC, Biden announce new mask guidance
As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on ‘mask or no mask,’ laminating your vax card
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game...
Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia