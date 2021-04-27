Vaccine incentives on the way to Kentucky as rollout slows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West Virginia is offering $100 dollar savings bonds to residents aged 16 to 35 who choose to get vaccinated.

The state hoping to increase vaccination totals in the age group.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear says he’ll announce incentives here in the Commonwealth throughout the next couple of weeks. It’s a race to get 2.5 million Kentuckians vaccinated, to shed some capacity restrictions and curfews, according to the Governor.

“We’re gonna announce some different incentives here over the next couple weeks to try to get people in,” Governor Beshear says. “We are not to the group of people that right now don’t want to get vaccinated. we’re to the group of people we got to make it convenient for.”

Kevin Hall, spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says people who were most at risk and who wanted the vaccine probably already had the chance to get it.

“What we’re seeing right now are people that need a little bit more prodding a little bit more convincing, so it’s finding ways to reach them where they are,” Hall says.

Businesses across the area are getting creative to help, according to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce vice president of public affairs Kate Shanks.

“Some financial incentives, gift cards,” Shanks says.

Shanks mentions many employers are offering paid time off for appointments and education on the importance of the shot.

Customers won’t miss out. They could receive free goodies from certain businesses after showing their vaccine cards.

Shanks says it’s also about making the process easy with on-site clinics.

Step by step, getting 20 to 30 percent of the people left vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

“We’ll see more and more of those opportunities and we’ll just be capturing those folks that haven’t gotten vaccinated yet but plan to and I think that’s the group that we really need to be going after and targeting,” Shanks says.

