Walt Wells receives one-year contract extension at EKU

The Colonels went 3-6 in his first season in Richmond.
Walt Wells receives contract extension.
Walt Wells receives contract extension.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Walt Wells has received a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

The Colonels went 3-6 in Wells’ first season in Richmond, facing one of the toughest schedules in program history. Wells led the Colonels to a road win at The Citadel, a near upset of FBS foe Troy, a win over No. 11 Central Arkansas and a win over Western Carolina.

That win over UCA was the program’s first over a ranked team since 2013.

“We firmly believe that coach Walt Wells is the right man to lead our program in our pursuit of championships,” said EKU Director of Athletics Matt Roan.  “In the face of extraordinary circumstances, our program took a significant step forward this year and we are confident we are setting it up to continue on an upward trajectory.  Coach Wells sincerely loves Eastern Kentucky University and its football program, and he has poured every bit of himself into restoring it to a level among the elite of our peers.  He has surrounded himself with an outstanding group of assistant coaches and support staff who are recruiting at a high level and who are collectively committed to the development of the young men in our program.”

“I am honored to represent EKU and EKU Football,” Wells said.  “I truly believe in the alignment of the leadership that is in place.  I appreciate the vision and support that President David McFaddin, Director of Athletics Matt Roan and Chair Lewis Diaz have shown in the football program.  EKU football has been and will always be a Matter of Pride!!”

EKU was recognized as the national team of the week three times during the 2020 season.

