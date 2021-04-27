Whitaker becomes state’s winningest HS baseball coach with 1,145th career victory

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) – Harrison County baseball coach Mac Whitaker became the winningest coach in Kentucky high school baseball history Monday with a 15-0 win over Model. Whitaker’s 1,145 career victory, all at Harrison County, surpasses PRP coaching great Bill Miller for tops in the Commonwealth.

Whitaker’s first win, a 12-1 victory against Millersburg Military Institute, was on March 31, 1978 and more than 43 years later the record is now his.

“I am so honored and humbled,” said Whitaker after the game. “All the years and all the things that have taken place to get to this point.”

After the record-setting win, the field at Harrison County High School was dedicated in Whitaker’s honor.

“It’s got my name on it, but we’ve had so many people, former players, assistant coaches, my brother Jimmy has been here almost every single game I have had and you can see the fans tonight. What a great place to build a baseball program. I am just so fortunate.”

What Whitaker has done in Cynthiana is astounding. He’s never had a losing record in any season and from 1981-2017 his ‘Breds teams never won fewer than 20 games in a season.

‘Big Mac’ won state titles in 1993, 1997, 1998, and 2010. Under Whitaker’s guidance, the Breds have won 36 district titles, 21 region champions, and nine trips to the Final Four.

With the victory over Model, the Thorobreds improve to 13-3

