Advertisement

43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 43 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 27.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 34,468. The city’s death toll is 304.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 40 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 11.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The health department says, while the amount of COVID-19 vaccination doses they receive each week is limited, they are working to make sure they get vaccines into as many arms as possible.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 441,880 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,476 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
The fire happened Tuesday afternoon at the Hampton Inn in the 3000 block of Lakecrest Circle,...
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at Lexington hotel
Over the weekend, a video of traffic at a new roundabout in Rowan County went viral. It’s been...
Drivers react to changes as construction of new roundabout in Rowan Co. completes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary

Latest News

The man was arrested after being rescued from the car.
Man backs car into lake to flee deputies in Washington Co.
Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Florence that has displaced 70 to 100 people.
More than 70 displaced after NKY apartment fire
Thunderstorms could get strong to even severe
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chances blow in soon