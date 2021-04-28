Advertisement

Caiman caught in Lexington

Lexington Animal Care & Control officials say they picked up the reptile around 3:30 Wednesday...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A caiman was caught in Lexington.

Community Enforcement Officer Aaron Evans— who was actually the dispatcher who took the call— says a woman was walking her dog when she said she saw an alligator.

Evans says they dispatched Officer Moore, who they call their resident reptile expert. He confirmed the creature was a caiman, which is a relative to alligators. It’s about three feet long.

Officer Moore was able to capture it right away around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon from a creek off Roland Avenue, which is near Eastland Parkway.

The caiman is now locked in its own suite at Lexington Fayette County Animal Care and Control. Officials are waiting for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to pick it up and take it to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.

Now begins an investigation into where the reptile came from.

“Nine times out of ten what happens is you’ll get individuals that will go to reptile expos and they’ll be able to purchase something of this nature and then when it gets to be too much for them to handle obviously they just turn them loose,” Evans said.

Animal control is asking that anyone with information contact them.

There are charges that could be filed, but Evans says they’re really hoping to educate people on how dangerous this situation can be.

