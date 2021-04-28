Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another very warm day across the Commonwealth, but this time it comes with a few thunderstorms going up. There’s the chance for a few strong to severe storms from late afternoon into tonight with another low-end risk for Thursday. This may be a signal of things to come as we head into the first full week of May.

Temps today range from the upper 70s to low 80s with a gusty southwest wind and clouds on the increase. A few storms develop this afternoon, but the concern is for a few strong to severe storm clusters to develop this evening into the wee hours of Thursday. Much of the region is under a low-end risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main players, but we will also have to watch the local flash flood threat. A corridor of 2″-4″ rains may try to set up somewhere across our region. Parts of the state are under a Flash Flood Watch.

This action clears out for a cooler Kentucky Oaks Day with temps in the 60s for many. Kentucky Derby Day is looking warmer now with temps upper 30s to low 40s to start and low and middle 70s during the afternoon. Derby Day will be a winner.

Temps spike to around 80 by Sunday and into early next week as humidity enters the mix for the first time this spring. The resulting pattern should turn stormy with rounds of thunderstorms a good bet.

