Advertisement

During virtual lesson with young student, teacher sees smoke from fire, raises alarm

By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) - A teacher is being applauded for her quick-thinking when a fire broke out on the other end of a virtual session with a first-grade student.

Monday wasn’t a regular school day for 7-year-old Christian Powell Jr., a D.C. Prep student who has been learning online.

“I was reading a book. We were on a break. ... I went to the bathroom. When I came back, there was a fire,” Christian said.

While he was attending class virtually at his grandmother’s house, a fire started in the attic.

His teacher, who was monitoring him, was one of the first to notice the smoke.

“She told me to move my computer so she could see and then she told me to go to a parent,” Christian said.

That teacher also called 911.

“If it wasn’t for the quick action, it would have been worse,” said Lysandra Lawrence, Christian’s grandmother.

It took firefighters roughly 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Lawrence has expressed her gratitude to the teacher for her role in stopping the fire and preventing further damage to the home that she has lived in since 1997.

“It could have been worse. Life could be gone,” she said. “It was caught in time, so it wouldn’t be a complete damage. And I thank God for that.”

Lawrence and at least eight others are now temporarily staying at a hotel as they work to repair the damage left behind.

Following the fire, the teacher brought over two laptops, clothes and even some food. At this time, she wants to remain anonymous.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
The fire happened Tuesday afternoon at the Hampton Inn in the 3000 block of Lakecrest Circle,...
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at Lexington hotel
Over the weekend, a video of traffic at a new roundabout in Rowan County went viral. It’s been...
Drivers react to changes as construction of new roundabout in Rowan Co. completes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary

Latest News

The man was arrested after being rescued from the car.
Man backs car into lake to flee deputies in Washington Co.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic...
A closer look at Biden’s $1.8T for families and education
Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Florence that has displaced 70 to 100 people.
More than 70 displaced after NKY apartment fire
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) talks about what it's been like working with the Biden administration...
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) previews joint session speech
In this April 14, 2021 image provided by Wing LLC., Girl Scouts Alice Goerlich, right, and...
Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia drone deliveries