EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive branch says the first hearing in its legal case against coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca will take place in a Brussels court on May 26.

The European Commission says it’s taking the British-Swedish firm to court for failing to respect the vaccine delivery commitments in its contract with the 27-nation bloc.

AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU, which the Commission signed on behalf of the member countries last August, foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries.

The company had hoped to deliver 80 million doses in the first quarter of 2021, but only 30 million were sent. According to the Commission, the drugmaker is now set to provide 70 million doses in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

AstraZeneca says it will “strongly defend” itself in court.

