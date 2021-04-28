Gov. Beshear reports 747 new COVID-19 cases; 3.11% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 747 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 442,618 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.11% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 163 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 6,485.

As of Wednesday, 434 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 119 are in the ICU, and 59 are on ventilators.

The governor says 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

