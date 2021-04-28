Advertisement

Gov. Beshear requests federal funding for 26 more counties affected by flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has requested federal funding to assist more counties severely impacted by the Feb. 27–March 14 flooding.

This comes a few days after President Joe Biden granted Gov. Beshear’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration.

The governor has asked FEMA to conduct damage assessments in the following 26 counties that also reported significant damages to residences: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford.

RELATED: Some Madison Co. flood victims feeling left out of federal disaster funding

“Impacted Kentuckians in these counties are in dire need of individual assistance in the aftermath of this historic flood event that has already totaled more than $72 million in damages,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have taken quick action to request more federal funding for more counties impacted to make sure we help affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”

Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.

President Biden’s recent action made federal funding available in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marion and Powell.

