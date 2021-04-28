Advertisement

Health officials urge people to get second COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most people return for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, but many are not.

According to the CDC, more than five million Americans have missed appointments to receive their second shots.

Lexington-based health company Wild Health has hosted more than 100 vaccine clinics with partners around Kentucky. Morgan Franklin, Director of Vaccine Response for the company, said about 35 percent of people had missed their second dose. He said scheduling conflicts are major issues, especially for people in rural areas.

“When people don’t get that second dose, they don’t have as much immunity or as high level of immunity,” Franklin said. “Also, the duration of their immunity is going to be less.”

If you have missed the three-week window to et your second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, health experts advise you to go ahead and schedule your second appointment. They said the second shot is vital to getting the full effect of the vaccine.

