Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chances blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers & storms will begin streaming through our skies today.

This next round of showers & storms will lead us to some pretty active weather. Some of the thunderstorms that develop today might be a little on the strong side. I also think that more could bring heavy rain to the region. It is all wrapped up in this one big system. Most of what you see today will be on the scattered side.

Our better storm chances will be here on Thursday. Everyone from west to east will be included in that chance. Once again, we are featured in a MARGINAL risk of severe weather; these thunderstorms could bring strong winds and heavy rain. This is still the same system, but it is actually moving through the region.

The other side of this system will be quite a bit different. After reaching highs hovering from 80 to 85 degrees, we back those numbers down to the 60s for afternoon readings. It isn’t an unusual drop. It will be rough trying to readjust. You will get another chance next week. Numbers will go up again and take another dive.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

