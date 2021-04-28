Advertisement

Job fair seeks hundreds for open positions in Lexington area

Resource MFG is hoping to hire more than 150 people at the job fair.
By Jim Stratman
Apr. 28, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Resource MFG is hoping to hire hundreds of people during a job fair this week.

Companies in Central Kentucky are looking for more workers, but filling positions has been a challenge.

Officials with Resource MFG said they want to hire more than 150 employees to work in manufacturing industries both in Lexington and the surrounding area.

“We need staffing for automotive and other industries within the Lexington, Georgetown, and Frankfort areas,” said Resource MFG Branch Manager Susan Edwards. “It can be anywhere from repackaging to manufacturing to sitting on a line and just packaging or unpackaging things as they go down the line.”

Edwards said staffing in the pandemic is a challenge even with the record number of unemployed workers we’re seeing. She cited changes to unemployment and stimulus checks coming in. Edwards wants to hire people before those benefits run out.

“People are going to stop getting their stimulus checks, or their tax return checks, or their unemployment is going to run out,” she said. “They need to come out and find jobs now, and I think we are a great place to come.”

The job fair is going on Wednesday and Thursday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All you have to do is show up and apply.

