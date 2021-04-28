Advertisement

Kansas City pub gives out shots (vaccines, that is)

By Alan Shope
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – In these strange pandemic days, getting a shot at a bar takes on a different meaning.

This week the Bier Station in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood brewed up a COVID vaccination event after more than 1,000 doses became available.

Lots of folks were getting shots, but not the kind usually doled out at the watering hole.

“We’ll probably give a little over 1,100 doses total,” said Joe Heidrick, assistant dean at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.

On Tuesday, the bar closed its outside patio, so patrons could roll up their sleeves.

“If we could do anything and use that to better our society, then I think it’s great for everybody and it doesn’t hurt for more businesses to do that,” said Bier Station General Manger John Couture.

Folks who live in the neighborhood say the vaccination event was a great opportunity.

“I was having trouble finding online appointments and this really made it easy,” said Eddy Merckx, who got his second dose.

Brian Canady also got his shot.

“I was able to get in and get out,” he said. “They’re moving people pretty quickly.”

Jessica Wood received her vaccine with a shrug.

“Vaccination at a beer place? Yeah, it’s a weird year so it seems kind of normal now,” she said.

And while the Bier Station wasn’t serving alcohol on Tuesday, those who got their shots may still get an extra benefit from their vaccinations.

“Who knows maybe if people have a vaccination card, we may just have a drink special coming,” Couture teased.

