Man drove car into lake to get away from deputies, sheriff’s office says

The man was arrested after being rescued from the car.
The man was arrested after being rescued from the car.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after driving into a lake while running from sheriff’s deputies in Washington County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the Willisburg Lake boat dock for a report of a car doing donuts in the parking lot. When they got there, they said the car was about to leave. Deputies turned on their blue lights, and the car went in reverse, driving into the lake.

First responders were able to get the driver, Larry Marks, safely out of the car. Deputies then placed him under arrest.

Marks is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, tampering with physical evidence, and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

