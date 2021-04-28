More than 70 displaced after NKY apartment fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Florence that has displaced 70 to 100 people.

At least eight were transported to different area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Crews responded to the Champions Club Apartments on Parkland Place early Wednesday morning.

Florence Fire and PD are on scene of an apartment fire located off Dixie Hwy. They were called to Champion Club apartments just after 1:30 this morning.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the roof and witnesses said several residents jumped from windows.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

The fire chief says the upper floor is a total loss. It is possible that the bottom floors might be salvageable.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

