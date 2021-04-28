Advertisement

More than 70 displaced after NKY apartment fire

Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Florence that has displaced 70 to 100 people.
Apr. 28, 2021
FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Florence that has displaced 70 to 100 people.

At least eight were transported to different area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Crews responded to the Champions Club Apartments on Parkland Place early Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the roof and witnesses said several residents jumped from windows.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

The fire chief says the upper floor is a total loss. It is possible that the bottom floors might be salvageable.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

