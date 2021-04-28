New FEMA vaccine site up and running in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new vaccine clinic in southern Kentucky is one of two being used by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The clinic is at the Laurel County Extension Office, not far from Main Street in downtown London. Health officials say they can vaccinate 250 people a day and hope to vaccinate thousands over the next six weeks.

National guardsmen and women are helping with parking.

Laurel County was chosen based on the rural area and a recent hesitancy to get the vaccine.

We have spoken recently with local health department leaders who say they have noticed more of a supply than a demand issue in this area. The clinic is open to people all over the region, not just in Laurel County.

Because it is the Pfizer vaccine, people are given a card to remind them to come back here for their second dose in three weeks.

FEMA officials say the clinic will be open from 10 to 6 Tuesdays through Saturdays for six weeks.

