Officer shot during raid resulting in Breonna Taylor’s death to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was shot during a raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor is retiring from the department.

LMPD officials confirmed to the WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters that Sgt. Jon Mattingly submitted his resignation.

Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, during the March 13 raid. The subsequent shootout resulted in Taylor’s death after she was hit several times. Walker was not injured.

In September of 2020, Mattingly sent an email to fellow officers in which he wrote that he and other officers “did the legal, moral and ethical thing” the night of the deadly raid. On March 29, he received a letter of reprimand after Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields found Mattingly’s email violated the department’s policy for email usage.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Mattingly was not charged in connection to Taylor’s death.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.