Richmond police charge two with manslaughter after drug overdose

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Police say two men who arranged a drug transaction with a man before he overdosed were charged with manslaughter.

On April 24, police responded to a suspected overdose. When they arrived, officers found a man inside a vehicle who had died. During their investigation, detectives found that two men arranged a drug transaction for the victim.

During that transaction, police say the victim was given a substance that caused him to overdose.

The two men were identified as 61-year-old Robert McElroy and 48-year-old Donovan Mullins, both of Richmond.

Police say both men were found and interviewed at the Richmond Police Department. McElroy was found in possession of suspected heroin and meth that he attempted to destroy.

Mullins was charged with trafficking heroin and second degree manslaughter.

McElroy was charged with trafficking meth and heroin, second degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.