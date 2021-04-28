Advertisement

Richmond police charge two with manslaughter after drug overdose

Richmond Police say two men who arranged a drug transaction with a man before he overdosed were...
Richmond Police say two men who arranged a drug transaction with a man before he overdosed were charged with manslaughter.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Police say two men who arranged a drug transaction with a man before he overdosed were charged with manslaughter.

On April 24, police responded to a suspected overdose. When they arrived, officers found a man inside a vehicle who had died. During their investigation, detectives found that two men arranged a drug transaction for the victim.

During that transaction, police say the victim was given a substance that caused him to overdose.

The two men were identified as 61-year-old Robert McElroy and 48-year-old Donovan Mullins, both of Richmond.

Police say both men were found and interviewed at the Richmond Police Department. McElroy was found in possession of suspected heroin and meth that he attempted to destroy.

Mullins was charged with trafficking heroin and second degree manslaughter.

McElroy was charged with trafficking meth and heroin, second degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
The fire happened Tuesday afternoon at the Hampton Inn in the 3000 block of Lakecrest Circle,...
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at Lexington hotel
Over the weekend, a video of traffic at a new roundabout in Rowan County went viral. It’s been...
Drivers react to changes as construction of new roundabout in Rowan Co. completes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 213 new COVID-19 cases; updates mask mandate

Latest News

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo is home to over 100 different kind of snakes, and just recently, they...
Ky. Reptile Zoo making medical hiss-tory
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear requests federal funding for 26 more counties affected by flooding
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Possible
Officials say the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are crucial to get full...
Health officials urge people to get second COVID-19 vaccine dose