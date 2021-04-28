Advertisement

Ritter’s 2-RBI double pushes Kentucky past EKU 7-6

The Wildcats (25-13) open up a three-game series at Tennessee on Thursday.
Drew Grace. Kentucky beats EKU 7 - 6. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Drew Grace. Kentucky beats EKU 7 - 6. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics(Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 27, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Ritter slapped a 2-RBI double and Kentucky rallied to beat Eastern Kentucky 7-6 Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Colonels built a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning, before the Wildcats responded with four runs in the fifth inning. Coltyn Kessler drilled a two-run shot to tie the game 5-5. This is his third straight game with a home run.

EKU took a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning before Ritter’s game-winning, 2-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Wildcats (25-13) open up a three-game series at Tennessee on Thursday night at 7:30.

