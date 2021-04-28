VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on why young should consider getting vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

Why should younger people get vaccinated when they are less likely to die from COVID-19?

Yes, it’s true younger people are far less likely to face serious health outcomes. But they can still get ill.

Those in their 20s make up the greatest percentage of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Because vaccines were targeted first to more vulnerable age groups, younger age groups remain the statistically the least vaccinated.

“Young people have a much less likely chance of getting a serious outcome if they’re infected. However, what this does not take into account, Jim, is that a person who makes that decision is looking at themselves in totally a vacuum and not realizing that you’re part of society,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “You’ve got to think beyond yourself and say, if I’m a young person and I don’t want to get vaccinated, but I get infected. You may infect someone inadvertently and I’ll use the word innocently. I don’t think anybody deliberately wants to do that. Then you’ll pass the infection on to someone else who might pass it on to someone else who might get seriously ill and might die.”

Will the COVID-19 vaccine be an annual shot?

It’s still early to know, but it’s looking more and more likely.

Scientists are still studying this and will determine this once the vaccine is more widely distributed and more data becomes available

Pfizer’s CEO said earlier this month people are likely to need a third dose of the vaccine 6 to 12 months after their first round. From there, it will be an annual revaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up doses.

We’re still waiting to hear from Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

Will I be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccines?

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services recommends separating COVID-19 vaccinations by at least 14 days from any other vaccine (before or after).

It based the recommendation on the fact that we currently do not have data regarding whether the COVID-19 vaccines will affect, or be affected by, other vaccines.

Studies to determine whether COVID-19 vaccines can be given with the flu vaccine or the shingles vaccine are underway.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.